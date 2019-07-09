Iran is within range of Israeli airstrikes, Netanyahu warns, after ‘Tehran’s threats’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned Iran on Tuesday that it is within range of Israeli airstrikes, citing “Iranian threats to destroy Israel.”

“Iran recently has been threatening Israel’s destruction,” Netanyahu said at an Israeli air force base, where he viewed a squadron of advanced US-built F-35 warplanes, Reuters reports.

“It should be remembered that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran, and certainly Syria,” the PM said in a YouTube video clip filmed at the base.

A senior Iranian parliamentarian was quoted last week by the semi-official Mehr news agency as saying that if the US attacked Iran, Israel would be destroyed in half an hour.