 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iran is within range of Israeli airstrikes, Netanyahu warns, after ‘Tehran’s threats’

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 14:10 Edited time: 9 Jul, 2019 14:14
Get short URL
Iran is within range of Israeli airstrikes, Netanyahu warns, after ‘Tehran’s threats’
US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a flight in an Israeli military helicopter over the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, June 23, 2019. © Reuters / Abir Sultan / Pool

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned Iran on Tuesday that it is within range of Israeli airstrikes, citing “Iranian threats to destroy Israel.”

“Iran recently has been threatening Israel’s destruction,” Netanyahu said at an Israeli air force base, where he viewed a squadron of advanced US-built F-35 warplanes, Reuters reports.

“It should be remembered that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran, and certainly Syria,” the PM said in a YouTube video clip filmed at the base.

A senior Iranian parliamentarian was quoted last week by the semi-official Mehr news agency as saying that if the US attacked Iran, Israel would be destroyed in half an hour.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies