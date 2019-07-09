 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Houthi rebels call for full withdrawal of Arab coalition from Yemen

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 10:29 Edited time: 9 Jul, 2019 12:50
Houthi rebels call for full withdrawal of Arab coalition from Yemen
A man walks at the site of an airstrike launched by the Saudi-led coalition in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, Yemen, January 20, 2019. © Reuters / Khaled Abdullah

Yemeni rebels on Tuesday called for the full withdrawal of the Arab coalition from the country. The statement came after the UAE, a key part of that coalition, said it had begun reducing its deployment.

“We call on the aggressors to withdraw from Yemen, as the Republic of Yemen rejects aggression, siege and air embargo,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the rebels’ Higher Revolutionary Committee, tweeted. “Withdrawing from Yemen is the ideal decision that must be taken at this time.”

An official from the UAE has reiterated its commitment to the Yemeni government and the Arab coalition, saying Abu Dhabi discussed redeployment with its Saudi partner “extensively,” AFP reported.

