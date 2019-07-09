Houthi rebels call for full withdrawal of Arab coalition from Yemen

Yemeni rebels on Tuesday called for the full withdrawal of the Arab coalition from the country. The statement came after the UAE, a key part of that coalition, said it had begun reducing its deployment.

“We call on the aggressors to withdraw from Yemen, as the Republic of Yemen rejects aggression, siege and air embargo,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the rebels’ Higher Revolutionary Committee, tweeted. “Withdrawing from Yemen is the ideal decision that must be taken at this time.”

An official from the UAE has reiterated its commitment to the Yemeni government and the Arab coalition, saying Abu Dhabi discussed redeployment with its Saudi partner “extensively,” AFP reported.