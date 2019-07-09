 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkish prosecutors order arrest of 176 military personnel over alleged Gulen links

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 07:54 Edited time: 9 Jul, 2019 09:50
Get short URL
Turkish prosecutors order arrest of 176 military personnel over alleged Gulen links
© Reuters / Murad Sezer

Turkey has ordered the arrest of 176 serving military personnel for their suspected links to the network that Ankara says was behind an attempted coup in 2016, the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Among those facing arrest were a colonel, two lieutenant-colonels, five majors, seven captains and 100 lieutenants, Reuters reports. The arrest operation encompasses the army, air force and navy, according to the statement.

Ankara says the failed putsch was masterminded by US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has denied any involvement in it.

More than 77,000 people have since been jailed pending trial and about 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended from their jobs in the three-year purge since the failed coup.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies