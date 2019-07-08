Sudan’s military council ‘to be dissolved’ in transition deal reached with protesters

Sudan’s top general has said the military council that assumed power after the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April will be dissolved with the implementation of a power-sharing deal.

The agreement with a pro-democracy coalition was reached last week. A joint sovereign council will rule for a little over three years while elections are organized.

A diplomatic push by the US and its Arab allies was key to ending a weeks-long standoff that raised fears of all-out civil war, AP said, citing both sides.

The head of the military council, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, said in televised comments late Sunday that the army would return to its barracks after 21 months, when leadership of the council passes from a military representative to a civilian.