Sudan’s military council ‘to be dissolved’ in transition deal reached with protesters

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 14:55 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 17:37
Sudanese people celebrate after the ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached an agreement to share power during a transition period leading to elections, in Khartoum, July 5, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudan’s top general has said the military council that assumed power after the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April will be dissolved with the implementation of a power-sharing deal.

The agreement with a pro-democracy coalition was reached last week. A joint sovereign council will rule for a little over three years while elections are organized.

A diplomatic push by the US and its Arab allies was key to ending a weeks-long standoff that raised fears of all-out civil war, AP said, citing both sides.

The head of the military council, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, said in televised comments late Sunday that the army would return to its barracks after 21 months, when leadership of the council passes from a military representative to a civilian.

