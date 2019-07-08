 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Belgrade warns against creating Albania-Kosovo union as 2 states boycott regional conference

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 14:27 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 15:39
Get short URL
Belgrade warns against creating Albania-Kosovo union as 2 states boycott regional conference
Former US President Bill Clinton applauds during the inauguration of the monument of Madeleine Albright at the 20th anniversary of the deployment of NATO troops in Kosovo, in Pristina, June 12, 2019. © Reuters / Florion Goga

Serbia’s Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has denounced the actions of Kosovo and Albania in boycotting a regional conference. Dacic accused the two of coordinating foreign policies with an ultimate aim of creating a joint state in the Balkans, AP said.

The breakaway Serbian province and Albania said they weren’t attending the summit of southeastern European states, which opened on Monday in Sarajevo, because Kosovo hadn’t been invited as a sovereign country.

“The minimum Kosovo is asking for participation in such forums is an equal treatment with other participating countries,” Kosovo President Hashim Thaci wrote on his Facebook page. Albanian Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj said he canceled his participation in solidarity with Kosovo.

Dacic said at the summit that the boycott is part of a strategy by Albania and predominantly ethnic Albanian Kosovo to create a “Greater Albania.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies