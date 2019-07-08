Belgrade warns against creating Albania-Kosovo union as 2 states boycott regional conference

Serbia’s Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has denounced the actions of Kosovo and Albania in boycotting a regional conference. Dacic accused the two of coordinating foreign policies with an ultimate aim of creating a joint state in the Balkans, AP said.

The breakaway Serbian province and Albania said they weren’t attending the summit of southeastern European states, which opened on Monday in Sarajevo, because Kosovo hadn’t been invited as a sovereign country.

“The minimum Kosovo is asking for participation in such forums is an equal treatment with other participating countries,” Kosovo President Hashim Thaci wrote on his Facebook page. Albanian Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj said he canceled his participation in solidarity with Kosovo.

Dacic said at the summit that the boycott is part of a strategy by Albania and predominantly ethnic Albanian Kosovo to create a “Greater Albania.”