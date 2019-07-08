 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Mitsotakis sworn in as Greece’s new PM after New Democracy party wins election

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 12:23 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 13:40
Get short URL
Mitsotakis sworn in as Greece’s new PM after New Democracy party wins election
Outgoing PM Alexis Tsipras leaves the Maximos Mansion after a meeting with newly-appointed Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Athens, Greece, July 8, 2019. © Reuters / Costas Baltas

Greece’s New Democracy party leader Kyrikos Mitsotakis was sworn in as prime minister on Monday after a landslide victory in snap elections. The party won an outright majority with 158 seats in the 300-seat legislature.

His pledges for more investments, well-paid jobs and fewer taxes appeared to have won over Greeks, who have been worn out by years of EU-prescribed austerity and the eurozone’s highest unemployment, Reuters reports.

Mitsotakis was later welcomed by outgoing premier Alexis Tsipras, a leftist who steered the country out of bailouts after he took over in 2015 but was blamed for saddling the nation with more debt.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first foreign leader to call to congratulate Mitsotakis on Sunday evening, aides to the Greek leader said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies