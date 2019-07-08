Mitsotakis sworn in as Greece’s new PM after New Democracy party wins election

Greece’s New Democracy party leader Kyrikos Mitsotakis was sworn in as prime minister on Monday after a landslide victory in snap elections. The party won an outright majority with 158 seats in the 300-seat legislature.

His pledges for more investments, well-paid jobs and fewer taxes appeared to have won over Greeks, who have been worn out by years of EU-prescribed austerity and the eurozone’s highest unemployment, Reuters reports.

Mitsotakis was later welcomed by outgoing premier Alexis Tsipras, a leftist who steered the country out of bailouts after he took over in 2015 but was blamed for saddling the nation with more debt.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first foreign leader to call to congratulate Mitsotakis on Sunday evening, aides to the Greek leader said.