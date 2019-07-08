 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ireland to step up preparations for ‘significant’ risk of no-deal Brexit – FM

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 10:36 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 12:21
Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, host a 'Getting Ireland Brexit Ready' workshop at the Convention Center in Dublin, Ireland, October 25, 2018. © Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ireland will step up its contingency plans for a disorderly Brexit this week as the chances of Britain leaving the EU without a deal have never been higher, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

With a shared land border, Ireland is considered the most vulnerable of the remaining EU members to Brexit. Lawmakers passed one of the largest-ever pieces of legislation in March to prepare as best it could for a no deal.

Coveney wrote in the Irish Times that the updated contingency plan will refine and improve on the actions that were already in place for March 29 and April 12, the original Brexit deadlines. Britain was given an extension until the end of October.

The backstop remains an absolute red line for Ireland, PM Leo Varadkar said on Monday, warning that there would also be a great deal of reluctance among EU leaders to grant Britain another extension in the talks, according to Reuters.

