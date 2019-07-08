Russia’s Tula Region holds 4th Intl Tolstoy Theater Festival

The International Tolstoy Theater Festival finished on Sunday in the Yasnaya Polyana museum-estate with The Karenins play staged by Tula Academic Theater.

The festival, in its fourth year, became an international event in 2017.

This year’s program included more than 30 events. For the first time, they took place not only in the former estate of the famous Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, but also at the creative industrial cluster ‘Oktava’ in the city of Tula and at the regional dramatic theater.

The Tolstoy Theater Festival is on the top 200 most important events of the 2019 National calendar and is part of the Year of Theater in Russia. It is also a special national project of the Ministry of Culture and the regional government.