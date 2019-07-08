Beijing says Iran nuclear issue should be resolved diplomatically

Beijing regrets Iran’s decision to boost uranium enrichment above a cap set in a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday. It also reiterated that the standoff needed to be resolved diplomatically.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang noted that China called on all sides involved to exercise restraint.

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday that the US did not allow Iranian people to benefit from the 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reported.

“The Americans did not allow Iranian people to benefit from the achievements of [the nuclear deal] during the time they were in [the agreement] or after their exit,” the national broadcaster IRIB quoted Jahangiri as saying.