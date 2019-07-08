Beijing says Iran nuclear issue should be resolved diplomatically

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 09:12 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 10:16
Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri. © Reuters / Omar Sanadiki

Beijing regrets Iran’s decision to boost uranium enrichment above a cap set in a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday. It also reiterated that the standoff needed to be resolved diplomatically.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang noted that China called on all sides involved to exercise restraint.

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday that the US did not allow Iranian people to benefit from the 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reported.

“The Americans did not allow Iranian people to benefit from the achievements of [the nuclear deal] during the time they were in [the agreement] or after their exit,” the national broadcaster IRIB quoted Jahangiri as saying.

