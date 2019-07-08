Afghan delegates resume talks with Taliban in Qatar

Around 70 Afghan delegates have resumed talks with the Taliban on Monday in Doha, where a possible ceasefire is on the table, Other key issues, among them women’s rights, are being discussed, AFP reports.

The talks, organized by Germany and Qatar, followed a week of US-Taliban talks, with both sides striving towards a resolution to the 18-year conflict.

The US wants to seal a political deal with the Taliban ahead of Afghan presidential polls, due in September, to allow foreign forces to begin to withdraw.

The intra-Afghan meetings also follow six days of direct US-Taliban talks, which have been put on hold for the two-day Afghan conference and are set to resume on Tuesday.