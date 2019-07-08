 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Afghan delegates resume talks with Taliban in Qatar

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 08:24 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 10:01
Members of a Taliban delegation, led by chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C, front), walk before a meeting with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2019. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

Around 70 Afghan delegates have resumed talks with the Taliban on Monday in Doha, where a possible ceasefire is on the table, Other key issues, among them women’s rights, are being discussed, AFP reports.

The talks, organized by Germany and Qatar, followed a week of US-Taliban talks, with both sides striving towards a resolution to the 18-year conflict.

The US wants to seal a political deal with the Taliban ahead of Afghan presidential polls, due in September, to allow foreign forces to begin to withdraw.

The intra-Afghan meetings also follow six days of direct US-Taliban talks, which have been put on hold for the two-day Afghan conference and are set to resume on Tuesday.

