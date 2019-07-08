Economic plan is no substitute for peace deal between Israel, Palestinians – Jordan

An economic deal cannot be a substitute for a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, Jordan’s PM Omar Razzaz has said. The statement came during a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Shtayyeh, and echoed concerns by critics of the US peace summit in Bahrain last month.

The “road to peace is clear” and must be based on the creation of an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital, Razzaz said on Sunday. “There is no compromise or project or deal that will divert us from these priorities,” AP quoted him as saying.

Washington promoted its plan in Bahrain, calling for $50 billion of investment in Palestinian areas and neighboring Arab countries. The Palestinians accuse the US of trying “to buy off” their national aspirations.