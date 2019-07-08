 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Economic plan is no substitute for peace deal between Israel, Palestinians – Jordan

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 07:41 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 09:16
Get short URL
Economic plan is no substitute for peace deal between Israel, Palestinians – Jordan
Workers place a banner at the pavilion where the US hosted event "Peace to Prosperity" took place in Manama, Bahrain June 24, 2019. © Reuters / Matt Spetalnick / File Photo

An economic deal cannot be a substitute for a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, Jordan’s PM Omar Razzaz has said. The statement came during a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Shtayyeh, and echoed concerns by critics of the US peace summit in Bahrain last month.

The “road to peace is clear” and must be based on the creation of an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital, Razzaz said on Sunday. “There is no compromise or project or deal that will divert us from these priorities,” AP quoted him as saying.

Washington promoted its plan in Bahrain, calling for $50 billion of investment in Palestinian areas and neighboring Arab countries. The Palestinians accuse the US of trying “to buy off” their national aspirations.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies