Traffic at Libya’s Mitiga airport halted again after another missile strike

The only operating airport in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, was once again hit by a missile late on Sunday, with the authorities closing airspace for several hours. The Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar, which is fighting to take the city from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), had targeted Mitiga on several occasions in recent months. On June 30, Haftar’s forces said that they’d destroyed a Turkish military drone, sent by Ankara to assist the GNA, on the airport’s runway.