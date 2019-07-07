UN inspectors pledge prompt report on Iran’s boost to its uranium enrichment

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency are in Iran and will report on Tehran’s increase in its uranium enrichment “as soon as they verify the announced development,” the IAEA said on Sunday. Iran said it is boosting its uranium enrichment in response to what it sees as the inaction of European countries over US sanctions on Tehran, and is claiming that the increase is allowed under the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal. Germany and France expressed concern at Iran’s move, with the German Foreign Office urging Iran “to stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its commitments under” JCPOA.