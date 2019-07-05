Macron’s office abandons plans to close press room at Elysee Palace

The French presidential palace has abandoned plans to close its press room after sustained protest from media organizations, AP reports. The Presidential Press Association said on Friday that President Emmanuel Macron “heard” the journalists’ concerns.

Macron’s office announced plans last year to move the decades-old press room to a larger facility – but outside the palace grounds.

Media organizations protested the move, arguing it would reduce journalists’ access to government officials.

The Elysee Palace will keep the existing press room, which houses news agencies that provide information and images to other media organizations. For other journalists, the palace will open a larger facility outside the palace grounds.