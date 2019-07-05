 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron’s office abandons plans to close press room at Elysee Palace

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 16:53 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 18:19
The place card for French President Emmanuel Macron and the table clock are seen during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 5, 2019. © Reuters / Regis Duvignau / Pool

The French presidential palace has abandoned plans to close its press room after sustained protest from media organizations, AP reports. The Presidential Press Association said on Friday that President Emmanuel Macron “heard” the journalists’ concerns.

Macron’s office announced plans last year to move the decades-old press room to a larger facility – but outside the palace grounds.

Media organizations protested the move, arguing it would reduce journalists’ access to government officials.

The Elysee Palace will keep the existing press room, which houses news agencies that provide information and images to other media organizations. For other journalists, the palace will open a larger facility outside the palace grounds.

