Western Balkans states seek accession reassurances from EU at Poland meeting

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 15:27 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 17:27
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's PM Theresa May during the Western Balkans Summit 2018 in London, July 10, 2018. © Reuters / Leon Neal / Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May joined on Friday in a high-level meeting to reassure Western Balkans nations aspiring to join the EU that support for their accession remains strong, AP said.

The meeting in Poznan, Poland brings together foreign, interior, and economy ministers from some EU nations and membership candidates Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Albania, as well as potential candidates Bosnia and Kosovo.

No time frame for their accession has been set, even though individual applications were filed 10 years ago or longer. The latest EU strategy for the region suggests membership for Montenegro and Serbia by 2025, but says that goal is ambitious.

Poland currently presides over the Berlin Process, which brings western Balkan nations together with EU members.

