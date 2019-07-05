Up to 800 refugees, internally displaced people return to Syria each week – reconciliation center

Between 500 and 800 refugees and internally displaced people in Syria come back home every week, according to Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin, head of the Russian Center of Reconciliation of the Warring Parties.

The refugees come on a regular basis, including from the Rukban camp, TASS quoted him as saying on Friday. “Refugees are also arriving from abroad and their flow is growing. People found out that all conditions have been created for a safe return.”

The center will continue working on bringing refugees from the Rukban camp, the general said. “Now there are nearly 26,000 people there. We know that all of them want to leave it… The goal of the center jointly with the Syrian government is to ensure a safe and timely exit,” he added.