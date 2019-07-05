 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Car explosion in SE Turkey kills 3 Syrians, may be terrorism-related – Erdogan

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 12:45 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 13:01
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. © Reuters / Jorge Silva

A car exploded in southeast Turkey near the border with Syria on Friday, killing three Syrian people, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Initial findings showed the blast may be terrorism-related, he added.

The explosion took place in the town of Reyhanli and was the result of a bomb inside the vehicle detonating, according to Erdogan.

Security sources said one of the Syrian passengers in the car was a suicide bomber whose explosive device detonated early, causing the blast and wounding one person, Reuters reported. The passengers in the car were being investigated for potential links to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

Reyhanli is home to thousands of Syrian refugees.

