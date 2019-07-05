Car explosion in SE Turkey kills 3 Syrians, may be terrorism-related – Erdogan

A car exploded in southeast Turkey near the border with Syria on Friday, killing three Syrian people, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Initial findings showed the blast may be terrorism-related, he added.

The explosion took place in the town of Reyhanli and was the result of a bomb inside the vehicle detonating, according to Erdogan.

Security sources said one of the Syrian passengers in the car was a suicide bomber whose explosive device detonated early, causing the blast and wounding one person, Reuters reported. The passengers in the car were being investigated for potential links to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

Reyhanli is home to thousands of Syrian refugees.