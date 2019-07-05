Tunisia’s PM Chahed bans niqab in govt offices ‘for security reasons’

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed decided on Friday to ban the niqab, the veil worn by Muslim women, in Tunisian government offices, AFP reported.

Chahed signed a government circular “banning access to public administrations and institutions to anyone with their face covered,” his office said. The decision was made “for security reasons,” the statement added.

A number of countries have imposed bans on the wearing a niqab in public. France outlawed citizens wearing any form of face covering in public in 2010, effectively banning the niqab.