Tunisia’s PM Chahed bans niqab in govt offices ‘for security reasons’

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 11:57 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 12:43
Tunisian PM Youssef Chahed. © Reuters / Zoubeir Souissi

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed decided on Friday to ban the niqab, the veil worn by Muslim women, in Tunisian government offices, AFP reported.

Chahed signed a government circular “banning access to public administrations and institutions to anyone with their face covered,” his office said. The decision was made “for security reasons,” the statement added.

A number of countries have imposed bans on the wearing a niqab in public. France outlawed citizens wearing any form of face covering in public in 2010, effectively banning the niqab.

