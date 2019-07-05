Chief of Russian General Staff discusses strategic stability with US ambassador

Chief of the Russian General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister, General Valery Gerasimov, has met with US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

They discussed “issues of strategic stability” and certain areas of international security, the Russian Defense Ministry explained on Friday.

The two sides also exchanged views on Russian-US relations, the statement said.

In March, Gerasimov discussed regional and strategic stability with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford in Vienna, Austria. Also on the agenda were the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), according to the Russian military.