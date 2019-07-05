 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chief of Russian General Staff discusses strategic stability with US ambassador

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 10:29 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 12:16
Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov attends the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, May 9, 2019. © Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov

Chief of the Russian General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister, General Valery Gerasimov, has met with US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

They discussed “issues of strategic stability” and certain areas of international security, the Russian Defense Ministry explained on Friday.

The two sides also exchanged views on Russian-US relations, the statement said.

In March, Gerasimov discussed regional and strategic stability with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford in Vienna, Austria. Also on the agenda were the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), according to the Russian military.

