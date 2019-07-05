 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Ship with 54 rescued migrants barred from docking in Italy – humanitarian group

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 08:41 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 10:40
Get short URL
Ship with 54 rescued migrants barred from docking in Italy – humanitarian group
Migrants arrive on an Armed Forces of Malta vessel at its base in Marsamxett Harbor, Valletta, Malta June 23, 2019. © Reuters / Darrin Zammit Lupi

An Italian humanitarian group, barred from docking in Lampedusa, said on Friday it had refused to bring 54 migrants rescued at sea to Malta because of the distance and psychological conditions of those on board of its ship.

Mediterranea Saving Humans tweeted that its ship was off Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa, just outside Italian territorial waters. It has been banned from entering waters under Italian jurisdiction by ministerial decree. The migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy Thursday off Libya, AP reported.

The NGO described the decree as illegitimate because it can’t be applied to a ship carrying people rescued at sea, and because Italy can’t ban an Italian-flagged ship from entering its waters.

Malta says it will take the migrants in a deal with Italy to take an equal number already in Malta. The deal, announced by Malta late Thursday, appears to be aimed at avoiding what would be the 21st stand-off since Italy’s government began refusing port access to humanitarian groups rescuing migrants at sea.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies