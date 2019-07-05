Sudan’s protesters claim victory after power-sharing deal with military council

Sudan’s pro-democracy movement, which drove longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir from power in April, has welcomed a power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council as a victory for their “revolution.”

“Today, our revolution has won and our victory shines,” the statement said. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association has spearheaded protests calling for civilian rule.

It released a statement on Friday saying that both parties had agreed to form a joint sovereign council to lead the country’s transition.

The council will include five civilians representing the protest movement and five military members, AP reports. An eleventh seat will go to a civilian chosen by both parties.