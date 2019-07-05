 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sudan’s protesters claim victory after power-sharing deal with military council

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 07:55 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 09:36
Sudanese people celebrate after Sudan's ruling military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached an agreement to share power during a transition period, in Khartoum, July 5, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudan’s pro-democracy movement, which drove longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir from power in April, has welcomed a power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council as a victory for their “revolution.”

“Today, our revolution has won and our victory shines,” the statement said. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association has spearheaded protests calling for civilian rule.

It released a statement on Friday saying that both parties had agreed to form a joint sovereign council to lead the country’s transition.

The council will include five civilians representing the protest movement and five military members, AP reports. An eleventh seat will go to a civilian chosen by both parties.

