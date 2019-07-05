 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian Su-27 fighter jet scrambled to intercept US surveillance plane over Black Sea

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 05:05
The Russian military has sent a Sukhoi Su-27 twin-engine fighter aircraft to identify a US Airforce P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane as it was approaching the Russian state border from the Black Sea. The Su-27 came within a safe distance from the US spy plane, forcing the Boeing-produced aircraft to “immediately” change course and turn away from the Russian border, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported Friday.

The intercept comes amid large-scale Sea Breeze exercises, featuring Ukraine, the US and over a dozen NATO allies, that kicked off in the Black Sea on July, 1. Over 30 warships and 24 aircraft are involved in the drills.

