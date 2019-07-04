UN envoy to meet with Syrian govt, opposition over constitutional committee

UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen expects that the list of members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will be formed soon. He will hold meetings with the Syrian government and opposition in order to ensure this, the diplomat told TASS on Thursday.

The committee “can be a very important door opener for the political process,” Pedersen said in Moscow. “We need to see a package composed of the final participants, representing the broadest possible spectrum of Syrian society.”

Pedersen also said he hopes a new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will be convened soon.