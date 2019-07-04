 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN envoy to meet with Syrian govt, opposition over constitutional committee

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 16:55 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 17:37
UN special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen. © Reuters / Mukhtar Kholdorbekov / File Photo

UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen expects that the list of members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will be formed soon. He will hold meetings with the Syrian government and opposition in order to ensure this, the diplomat told TASS on Thursday.

The committee “can be a very important door opener for the political process,” Pedersen said in Moscow. “We need to see a package composed of the final participants, representing the broadest possible spectrum of Syrian society.”

Pedersen also said he hopes a new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will be convened soon.

