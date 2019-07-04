 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICC prosecutor seeks Rohingya probe of crimes against humanity

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 16:24 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 17:34
The transit camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, October 14, 2018. © Reuters / Mohammad Ponir Hossain

The International Criminal Court prosecutor has filed a request with judges to open a formal investigation of crimes against humanity allegedly committed against Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, AP reported.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate crimes of deportation, inhumane acts and persecution allegedly committed as the Rohingya were driven from Myanmar, which is not a member of the global court, into Bangladesh, which is an ICC member.

Bensouda said on Thursday that a preliminary probe established “a reasonable basis to believe that at least 700,000 Rohingya people were deported from Myanmar to Bangladesh through a range of coercive acts.” Their right to return to their state of origin was also violated, according to the prosecutor.

