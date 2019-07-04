 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Magnitude 6.6 quake hits southern California
HomeNewsline

Kosovo bans Serbian officials from its territory

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 15:41 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 17:18
Get short URL
Kosovo bans Serbian officials from its territory
Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during the 20th anniversary of the deployment of NATO troops in Kosovo in Pristina, June 12, 2019. © Reuters / Laura Hasani

Kosovo has banned Serbian officials from its territory over their “constant propaganda and false news,” heating up the latest diplomatic battle between the two sides.

Belgrade officials will not be allowed “to visit Kosovo and all requests will be rejected as long as this behavior continues,” AFP said, citing officials in Kosovo.

In May, the breakaway province also banned Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic after accusing her of making “racist” comments against Albanians, which she denied.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies