Kosovo bans Serbian officials from its territory
Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 15:41 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 17:18
Kosovo has banned Serbian officials from its territory over their “constant propaganda and false news,” heating up the latest diplomatic battle between the two sides.
Belgrade officials will not be allowed “to visit Kosovo and all requests will be rejected as long as this behavior continues,” AFP said, citing officials in Kosovo.
In May, the breakaway province also banned Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic after accusing her of making “racist” comments against Albanians, which she denied.