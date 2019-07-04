Russia, US to hold consultations on strategic issues in Geneva this month – ministry

Moscow and Washington have reached an agreement to hold full-scale consultations on strategic issues in mid-July in Geneva, Director of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov said on Thursday.

“Neither we, nor the Americans are drawing any ‘red lines’. We expect a frank in-depth dialogue,” the diplomat told TASS. “In our opinion, a good opportunity is opening up to return to mutually respectful constructive negotiations on an entire range of the strategic agenda.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday that Moscow is focused on resuming an expert-level dialogue with the US on strategic stability in the near future.