 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russia, US to hold consultations on strategic issues in Geneva this month – ministry

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 14:23 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 15:41
Get short URL
Russia, US to hold consultations on strategic issues in Geneva this month – ministry
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2019. © Reuters / Pavel Golovkin / Pool

Moscow and Washington have reached an agreement to hold full-scale consultations on strategic issues in mid-July in Geneva, Director of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov said on Thursday.

“Neither we, nor the Americans are drawing any ‘red lines’. We expect a frank in-depth dialogue,” the diplomat told TASS. “In our opinion, a good opportunity is opening up to return to mutually respectful constructive negotiations on an entire range of the strategic agenda.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday  that Moscow is focused on resuming an expert-level dialogue with the US on strategic stability in the near future.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies