Pakistan PM Khan to meet Trump in US for talks on improving ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington later this month, the foreign office in Islamabad said on Thursday. The visit could help to ease tensions between the two countries.

Khan accepted an invitation to visit Washington and will meet Trump on July 22.

Trump late last year accused Pakistan of not doing “a damn thing” for the US despite billions of dollars in aid, Reuters reported. Pakistan has long been at odds with Washington over the war in Afghanistan.

Islamabad and Washington are officially allies in fighting terrorism but they have a complicated relationship.