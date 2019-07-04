 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan PM Khan to meet Trump in US for talks on improving ties

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 13:10 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 14:51
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. © Reuters / Florence Lo

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington later this month, the foreign office in Islamabad said on Thursday. The visit could help to ease tensions between the two countries.

Khan accepted an invitation to visit Washington and will meet Trump on July 22.

Trump late last year accused Pakistan of not doing “a damn thing” for the US despite billions of dollars in aid, Reuters reported. Pakistan has long been at odds with Washington over the war in Afghanistan.

Islamabad and Washington are officially allies in fighting terrorism but they have a complicated relationship.

