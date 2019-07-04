 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sudan protesters resume talks with generals over civilian rule – report

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 11:32 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 13:49
Sudanese protesters wave their national flag as they demonstrate against the ruling military council, in Khartoum, June 27, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudan’s protest leaders and ruling generals have resumed negotiations over forming a new governing body, the first such talks since a deadly crackdown on demonstrators last month, AFP said.

African Union and Ethiopian mediators called on the two sides on Tuesday to resume long-stalled talks on a transition to civilian rule, which is the main demand of demonstrators who have rallied against the generals for weeks.

Negotiations collapsed in May over the make-up of the governing body and who should lead it, a civilian or a soldier. On Wednesday, the talks reportedly resumed in Khartoum, between three generals from the ruling military council and five protest leaders.

