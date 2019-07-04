Ankara ‘willing to mediate’ between US, Iran to ease tensions

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 08:21 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 12:28
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, July 1, 2019. © Reuters / Koji Sasahara / Pool

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “is willing” to mediate between the US and Iran to ease tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Erdogan said, in comments published in the pro-government Sabah newspaper on Thursday, that he had discussed the issue of a possible mediation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting.

Abe asked the Turkish leader whether Turkey and Japan could act together, to which Erdogan responded that he would be willing to meet with Iran’s leaders, AP reports. Erdogan spoke to Turkish journalists during a visit to China.

Iran has warned that it will increase its enrichment of uranium as tensions rise a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

