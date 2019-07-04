 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Tusk asks European Parliament to approve von der Leyen as next head of Commission

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 09:46 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 10:51
Get short URL
Tusk asks European Parliament to approve von der Leyen as next head of Commission
European Council President Donald Tusk. © Reuters / Virginia Mayo / Pool

European Council President Donald Tusk has asked the EU Parliament to approve Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen as the next head of the Commission.

“For the first time, we achieved perfect gender balance in the top positions. Europe is not only talking about women, it is choosing women,” Tusk told the assembly on Thursday, which will vote on von der Leyen in mid-July.

“I hope it will inspire the European Parliament in its decisions,” Reuters quoted him as saying after the bloc’s 28 national leaders assigned the union’s top jobs for the five years ahead.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies