Australian student who went missing in N. Korea ‘released from detention’

An Australian student who went missing in North Korea has been released from detention and has safely left the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

“Mr Alek Sigley has been released from detention in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Morrison told Parliament.

Alek Sigley, 29, who was studying in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, had been missing since June 25. “I’m OK. I’m good, I’m very good,” Sigley told reporters after arriving at Beijing airport.

According to Morrison, Swedish authorities had helped secure the student’s release.