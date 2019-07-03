 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rahul Gandhi resigns as president of India’s opposition Congress party

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 16:41 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 17:35
Rahul Gandhi, president of India's main opposition Congress party. © Reuters / Adnan Abidi / File Photo

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resigned as president of the main opposition Congress, taking responsibility for the party’s second-straight landslide defeat to Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India’s national elections, AFP reports.

“Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president,” Gandhi said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

Gandhi, who was seeking to become the fourth member of his family dynasty to become prime minister, had been Congress president since December 2017.

