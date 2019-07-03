Boeing to give $100mn to communities, families affected by 2 crashes of 737 MAX planes

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 17:21
People work near the door of a 737 Max aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, US, March 27, 2019. © Reuters / Lindsey Wasson / File Photo

Boeing said on Wednesday it would give $100 million to communities and families affected by two crashes on its 737 MAX planes that claimed 346 lives.

The company described the sum as an “initial investment” over multiple years, saying it would work with local governments and non-profit organizations to provide “hardship and living expenses.”

It will also boost economic development in regions affected by crashes of planes operated by Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air, AFP reports.

The $100 million figure is less than the list price for several leading 737 MAX planes. Boeing referenced “multiple lawsuits” in an April securities filing, saying it was also cooperating with various regulatory probes.

