Sudan protest leaders ‘agree to direct talks’ with ruling generals

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 14:39 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 16:03
Tens of thousands of people march on the streets demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians in Khartoum, Sudan, June 30, 2019. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

Sudan’s protest leaders on Wednesday agreed to hold direct talks with the ruling generals, AFP reports. African Union and Ethiopian mediators earlier urged the two sides to resume stalled negotiations about a new governing body.

“The Alliance for Freedom and Change met and decided to accept the invitation for direct negotiations” with the generals, prominent protest leader Madani Abbas Madani told reporters.

The two sides reportedly disagree over the structure of a sovereign council meant to lead the country during the transitional period.

