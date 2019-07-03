Sudan protest leaders ‘agree to direct talks’ with ruling generals

Sudan’s protest leaders on Wednesday agreed to hold direct talks with the ruling generals, AFP reports. African Union and Ethiopian mediators earlier urged the two sides to resume stalled negotiations about a new governing body.

“The Alliance for Freedom and Change met and decided to accept the invitation for direct negotiations” with the generals, prominent protest leader Madani Abbas Madani told reporters.

The two sides reportedly disagree over the structure of a sovereign council meant to lead the country during the transitional period.