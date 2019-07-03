Brexit withdrawal agreement to stand as it is, German ambassador says

Germany would be willing to explore any ideas put forward by a new British PM to break the Brexit deadlock but the withdrawal agreement “will stand as it is,” Germany’s ambassador to London warned on Wednesday.

“Once there is a new prime minister in this country we will explore the new ideas that are being presented but with a point that is important in mind that the withdrawal agreement will stand as it is,” Peter Wittig told BBC Radio.

The ruling Conservative Party is due to name either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt as the new prime minister on July 23.