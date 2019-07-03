 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s Salvini: Release of migrant rescue ship captain is ‘politically motivated’

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 15:29 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 15:33
A supporter of Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini holds a banner reading "Salvini the only captain" as he waits for Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete to leave a building after an Italian judge lifted her house arrest, in Agrigento, Sicily, July 2, 2019. © Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday denounced a judge who freed the German captain of a charity rescue ship accused of forcing an Italian naval blockade. Salvini suggested the ruling was politically motivated.

Judge Alessandra Vella freed Carola Rackete from house arrest on Tuesday, saying that by bringing migrants to port in defiance of the Italian Navy, she was looking to save lives. “Take off your [judge’s] robes and become a candidate for the left if you want to get into politics,” Salvini said on Facebook.

The national magistrates association warned that Salvini was undermining the judiciary’s independence, Reuters reports.

Salvini last month introduced rules effectively closing ports to rescue ships.

