 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Greek ferries tied up in port as seamen’s union calls in 24-hour strike

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 13:48 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 13:51
Get short URL
Greek ferries tied up in port as seamen’s union calls in 24-hour strike
© Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

A 24-hour strike by seamen has left Greek ferries and other passenger boats tied up in port. The strike stranded tourists and Greeks heading for vacation, leaving many islands cut off for the day, AP reports.

The PNO seamen’s union called the strike on Wednesday to demand salary increases as part of collective wage agreements. Dozens of inhabited Greek islands are accessible only by sea.

The passenger shipping business association SEEN had expressed surprise when the strike was announced in late June, saying it offered a two percent wage increase for 2019 on top of a retroactive two percent increase for 2018.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies