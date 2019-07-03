Russian envoy on E. Ukraine settlement urges Kiev to resume disengagement in Donetsk, Lugansk areas

Russia’s envoy to the Contact Group on eastern Ukrainian settlement, Boris Gryzlov, urged Kiev to resume the withdrawal of equipment and personnel near the villages of Petrovskoye (in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR) and Zolotoye (in the Lugansk People’s Republic, LPR).

Gryzlov made the statement after Tuesday’s session of the Contact Group in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, TASS reports.

The Contact Group confirmed the start of disengagement process in Stanitsa Luganskaya in LPR, according to the envoy.

A framework agreement on disengagement of forces in Donbass was signed by Ukraine, Russia, the OSCE and the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk in September 2016.