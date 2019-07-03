 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian envoy on E. Ukraine settlement urges Kiev to resume disengagement in Donetsk, Lugansk areas

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 09:44
Members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine watch as a serviceman of the Luhansk People's Republic fires a signal flare to show readiness to start the disengagement of forces at the Stanytsia Luganskaya checkpoint. © Sputnik / Stringer

Russia’s envoy to the Contact Group on eastern Ukrainian settlement, Boris Gryzlov, urged Kiev to resume the withdrawal of equipment and personnel near the villages of Petrovskoye (in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR) and Zolotoye (in the Lugansk People’s Republic, LPR).

Gryzlov made the statement after Tuesday’s session of the Contact Group in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, TASS reports.

The Contact Group confirmed the start of disengagement process in Stanitsa Luganskaya in LPR, according to the envoy.

A framework agreement on disengagement of forces in Donbass was signed by Ukraine, Russia, the OSCE and the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk in September 2016.

