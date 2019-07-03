 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-German SPD leader says party could quit Merkel’s coalition after EU Commission nomination

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 08:55 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 09:18
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen. © Reuters / Fabian Bimmer

A former leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) has suggested the party could quit Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition over the nomination of Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission chief.

Sigmar Gabriel told Der Spiegel that “if Merkel names von der Leyen without a cabinet decision, that is a clear violation of the rules of the federal government - and a reason to leave the government.”

Merkel said on Tuesday she abstained in a vote of EU leaders on von der Leyen’s nomination – the only leader not to back her – as the coalition government was at odds on the question, Reuters reports.

Gabriel says von der Leyen’s nomination is an “unprecedented act of political trickery.”

