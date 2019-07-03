 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN special envoy for Syria Pedersen to meet with Lavrov in Moscow on July 5 – ministry

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 08:49 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 08:52
United Nations special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen in Damascus, Syria, January 15, 2019. © Reuters / Omar Sanadiki

United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will visit Moscow on July 4-5 for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Wednesday.

Syrian newspaper Al-Watan said earlier that Pedersen will come to Damascus on July 10 to discuss preparations for the convocation of the constitutional committee with the Syrian leadership.

If Damascus agrees to the proposals made by the UN envoy, the constitutional committee could be convened in early September, TASS said, citing the report.

