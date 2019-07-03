UN special envoy for Syria Pedersen to meet with Lavrov in Moscow on July 5 – ministry

United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will visit Moscow on July 4-5 for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Wednesday.

Syrian newspaper Al-Watan said earlier that Pedersen will come to Damascus on July 10 to discuss preparations for the convocation of the constitutional committee with the Syrian leadership.

If Damascus agrees to the proposals made by the UN envoy, the constitutional committee could be convened in early September, TASS said, citing the report.