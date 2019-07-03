 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mexico deports 33% more foreigners to reduce migration after deal with US – officials

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 08:16 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 08:51
US Border Patrol agents are seen at the US-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1, 2019. © Reuters / Loren Elliott

Mexico deported 33 percent more foreigners month-on-month in June, officials said on Tuesday. The country earlier agreed to take “unprecedented” steps to reduce migration in order to avoid US President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs.

The total number of deportations from Mexico in June was 21,912, up from 16,507 in May, AFP said, citing preliminary figures from the national migration authority.

Trump threatened in May to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods if the country did not do more to slow the flow of Central American migrants crossing the US-Mexican border.

The two sides announced a deal on June 7 under which Mexico agreed to send thousands of National Guardsmen to secure its borders and expand its policy of taking back asylum-seekers while the US processes their claims.

