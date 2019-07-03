 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Austria to hold parliamentary election on September 29

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 07:29 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 08:05
Get short URL
Austria to hold parliamentary election on September 29
Austria’s Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, July 2, 2019. © Reuters / Piroschka Van De Wouw

Austria’s cabinet has set September 29 as the date for a parliamentary election, a spokesman for the head of the provisional government, Brigitte Bierlein, said on Wednesday.

That was the first date on which the vote could have been held after parliament passed a bill last month ending the current legislative period, Reuters reported.

The coalition government collapsed last month after a sting video forced the head of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), Heinz-Christian Strache, to step down. The move prompted conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to call off their alliance.

Kurz tried to remain in his post as head of what was effectively a minority government but parliament dismissed him and his cabinet, saying he deserved at least some of the blame for the political crisis set off by the sting, in which Strache appeared to offer to fix state contracts.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies