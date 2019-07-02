 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU leaders nominate German defense minister for Commission head – Merkel

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 18:20 Edited time: 2 Jul, 2019 18:25
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

EU leaders nominated German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday to head up the European Commission as part of a proposal over who should run the EU’s top institutions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

“For the position of Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen was nominated unanimously with one abstention,” Merkel said in Brussels after marathon talks. “This abstention came, in line with the rules of German voting conduct, from me,” she added.

“One can say this [nomination] has been approved today without any opposition,” Reuters quoted the chancellor as saying.

France's Christine Lagarde has been proposed for the presidency of the European Central Bank. EU leaders also nominated Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel new European Council president.

