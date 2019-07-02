 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Moscow urges Iran to honor deal on guarantees with UN nuclear watchdog – Lavrov

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 15:56 Edited time: 2 Jul, 2019 17:37
Get short URL
Moscow urges Iran to honor deal on guarantees with UN nuclear watchdog – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

Moscow has called on Tehran to show restraint amid the situation with the nuclear deal and observe key provisions of a deal on guarantees with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Commenting on Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile that has exceeded the 300-kilogram limit, he said Russia “is calling on our Iranian colleagues to show restraint and in no way to be subjected to emotions.”

Russia also demands that its European colleagues meet their commitments in order to make the INSTEX payment tool truly effective, TASS reports. The rights of Iran under the UN Security Council’s resolution in the field of trade and economic ties should be ensured, Lavrov said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies