Moscow urges Iran to honor deal on guarantees with UN nuclear watchdog – Lavrov

Moscow has called on Tehran to show restraint amid the situation with the nuclear deal and observe key provisions of a deal on guarantees with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Commenting on Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile that has exceeded the 300-kilogram limit, he said Russia “is calling on our Iranian colleagues to show restraint and in no way to be subjected to emotions.”

Russia also demands that its European colleagues meet their commitments in order to make the INSTEX payment tool truly effective, TASS reports. The rights of Iran under the UN Security Council’s resolution in the field of trade and economic ties should be ensured, Lavrov said.