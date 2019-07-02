China’s Xi urged Trump to ease N. Korea sanctions in ‘timely fashion’ – Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged US President Donald Trump to “show flexibility” towards North Korea at the G20 summit last week, according to China’s foreign minister.

Wang Yi said on Tuesday that Xi “pushed for the US to show flexibility and meet [North Korea] halfway, including the timely easing of sanctions” and finding a solution to each other's concerns through dialogue,” AFP reports.

Xi visited North Korea prior to meeting Trump at the G20 in Japan on Saturday. Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un the next day at the Demilitarized Zone dividing North and South Korea.

Beijing and Pyongyang have worked to improve relations in the past year after they deteriorated as China backed a series of UN sanctions against its Cold War-era ally over its nuclear activities.