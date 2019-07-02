 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China’s Xi urged Trump to ease N. Korea sanctions in ‘timely fashion’ – Beijing

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 13:38 Edited time: 2 Jul, 2019 16:42
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. © Reuters / Jason Lee

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged US President Donald Trump to “show flexibility” towards North Korea at the G20 summit last week, according to China’s foreign minister.

Wang Yi said on Tuesday that Xi “pushed for the US to show flexibility and meet [North Korea] halfway, including the timely easing of sanctions” and finding a solution to each other's concerns through dialogue,” AFP reports.

Xi visited North Korea prior to meeting Trump at the G20 in Japan on Saturday. Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un the next day at the Demilitarized Zone dividing North and South Korea.

Beijing and Pyongyang have worked to improve relations in the past year after they deteriorated as China backed a series of UN sanctions against its Cold War-era ally over its nuclear activities.

