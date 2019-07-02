 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey seeks arrest of 122 people in raids over alleged coup links

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 12:29 Edited time: 2 Jul, 2019 15:16
© Reuters / Murad Sezer

Turkish police launched nationwide raids on Tuesday to detain 122 individuals accused of ties to the group blamed for a 2016 coup attempt.

Prosecutors from Istanbul, Konya and Izmir issued arrest warrants for suspects including soldiers - some still on active duty, Anadolu said, adding that 41 suspects had been caught so far.

Since 2016, more than 140,000 public sector employees have been sacked or suspended, AFP reported.

There have been hundreds of detentions in recent months despite criticism from Western allies. Turkish officials say the raids are necessary to remove the group’s influence from state institutions.

