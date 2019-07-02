 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 seamen dead in fire on Russian deep submersible - MoD
Afghanistan’s peace summit in Qatar agreed upon ‘on Taliban terms’

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 11:05 Edited time: 2 Jul, 2019 13:29
Taliban chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar sits in a car after the end of peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2019. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

An all-Afghan peace summit will be held on July 7 and 8 in Qatar. It would seem on Taliban terms as there will be no official government representation, AP reported.

Those attending “will participate only in their personal capacity and on an equal footing,” Germany’s special representative Ambassador Markus Potzel said on Tuesday.

The talks come just a day after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a devastating attack in Kabul that killed at least six people and wounded more than 100 others.

The Taliban have refused to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government, while offering talks with anyone who comes to the table as an ordinary Afghan. Ghani has previously demanded the Taliban talk directly with his government.

