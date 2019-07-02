 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Paris urges Iran ‘to immediately reduce’ enriched uranium reserves

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 10:46 Edited time: 2 Jul, 2019 12:19
Get short URL
Paris urges Iran ‘to immediately reduce’ enriched uranium reserves
French President Emmanuel Macron. © Reuters / Johanna Geron

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran on Tuesday to “immediately” reduce its enriched uranium reserves. The previous  day, Tehran announced it had breached limits under a 2015 nuclear deal to retaliate against new US sanctions.

Macron says he has “noted with concern” Tehran’s overstepping of the limit set in the 2015 deal with world powers, AFP reports.

The president called on Iran “to immediately reverse this overshoot and abstain from any other measure that would undermine its nuclear obligations.”

China, a signatory to the 2015 deal, said it regretted Iran’s move and urged all parties to exercise restraint. Beijing also said the US policy of increasing pressure on Iran was the “root cause of the current tensions,” according to Reuters.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies