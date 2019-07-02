Paris urges Iran ‘to immediately reduce’ enriched uranium reserves

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran on Tuesday to “immediately” reduce its enriched uranium reserves. The previous day, Tehran announced it had breached limits under a 2015 nuclear deal to retaliate against new US sanctions.

Macron says he has “noted with concern” Tehran’s overstepping of the limit set in the 2015 deal with world powers, AFP reports.

The president called on Iran “to immediately reverse this overshoot and abstain from any other measure that would undermine its nuclear obligations.”

China, a signatory to the 2015 deal, said it regretted Iran’s move and urged all parties to exercise restraint. Beijing also said the US policy of increasing pressure on Iran was the “root cause of the current tensions,” according to Reuters.