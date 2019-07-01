 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanon starts destroying Syrian refugee shelters as govt ultimatum expires – report

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 15:57 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 17:25
Syrian refugee children stand near tents at a makeshift camp at the Lebanese border town of Arsal, January 9, 2019. © Reuters / Zeina Alhoujeyri

The Lebanese army has started destroying Syrian refugee settlements in the country's northeast on Monday, officials have said. Aid groups warned of more demolition in the coming days.

The government had given refugees in the village of Arsal until July 1 to demolish all shelters made of materials other than timber and plastic sheeting.

On Monday, military units moved into several camps in Arsal and “demolished at least 20 homes,” aid groups said. An estimated 15,000 people, including at least 7,500 children, could be affected by the demolition operations.

A Lebanese security source said that demolition has started, adding that only four empty concrete houses had been destroyed, AFP reports. Lebanon, a country of some four million people, hosts between 1.5 and two million Syrians.

