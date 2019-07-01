Beijing urges Washington to reject transit stop in US by Taiwan president

The United States should not allow Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen to transit through the country en route to the Caribbean, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

Tsai will visit St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, as well as Haiti on her July 11-22 trip, Reuters said.

Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Tsao said Tsai will spend two nights in the US. Details of the US leg of her trip were still being worked out, he added. Taiwan’s Central News Agency says Tsai is expected to transit in New York and Denver.

Shuang said that China has expressed its concern to Washington and has lodged “stern representations.”