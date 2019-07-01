 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing urges Washington to reject transit stop in US by Taiwan president

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 12:36 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 17:09
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

The United States should not allow Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen to transit through the country en route to the Caribbean, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

Tsai will visit St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, as well as Haiti on her July 11-22 trip, Reuters said.

Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Tsao said Tsai will spend two nights in the US. Details of the US leg of her trip were still being worked out, he added. Taiwan’s Central News Agency says Tsai is expected to transit in New York and Denver.

Shuang said that China has expressed its concern to Washington and has lodged “stern representations.”

